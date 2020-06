The shift to daily revision in prices of fuel is positive for the oil marketing companies (OMCs) but a further hike of Rs 7-8 per litre is still needed for the margins to revert to 'normal' levels, said Jefferies in a report.

In the last three days, the petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.74 per litre while diesel by Rs 1.78 per litre. The prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre on June 7 and June 8 for each. Today, the petrol price was increased by 54 paise, while diesel by 58 paise per litre.

The negative daily gross marketing margins since May 28 has put OMCs under pressure. Crude is currently at $40/bbl and a further hike would make retail prices return to October 2018 levels when crude crossed $85/bbl, warned the report.

The govt, when fuel prices increased sharply in October, stepped in to ask OMCs to bear the burden of Rs 1/litre. Therefore, the brokerage feels that the crude at $40/bbl suggests a potential downside risk too if in case it rises in future.

Nevertheless, the brokerage noted that the start of daily price revision comes as a relief especially after comments from BPCL during post-results conference call saying that OMCs were not in a hurry to revert to daily revisions. While there is still a long way to catch up, the resumption of daily pricing could restore the confidence of investors in de-regulation.

With the current price revision, even Rs 1/litre makes a huge change in auto fuel marketing margins affecting the EPS for IOCL/BPCL/HPCL by 30 percent/31 percent/59 percent, respectively, the report added.