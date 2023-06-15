CNBC TV18
Curb on foodgrain sale to states done to check retail prices for 60 crore consumers, say govt sources

Curb on foodgrain sale to states done to check retail prices for 60 crore consumers, say govt sources
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 15, 2023 7:26:21 PM IST (Updated)

Pointing to the government's attempt to balance the interest of 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries with the 60 crore people who buy wheat and rice from the open market​, sources said that the government will keep looking at interventions in market to keep prices of foodgrains in check.

Government sources have told CNBC TV18 that decision to stop the sale of wheat and rice to states under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) is aimed at supporting small buyers and keeping retail prices in control.

Indicating that states also don't consult the Centre before announcing their own schemes, the Department of Food and Public Distribution had said that states first use the procured foodgrains for their own schemes and only give the surplus to the Union Government for central schemes.
