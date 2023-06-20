Cumin and turmeric prices near record highs

The surge in cumin and turmeric prices has created a tumultuous situation in the spice market, with both spices reaching record highs in 2023. The limited availability of cumin and the surging demand for turmeric have contributed to the astonishing price hikes. The consequences of these price increases are felt not only by consumers but also by businesses and the farmers who cultivate these spices.

The global spice market is experiencing a significant upheaval as two of the most popular spices, cumin and turmeric, reach record-breaking price levels. Both spices have seen substantial increases in their prices this year, leaving consumers and traders alike in a state of astonishment.

Cumin, renowned for its warm and earthy flavor, has witnessed an astonishing surge in prices, shooting up by an alarming 60 percent in 2023 alone. This unprecedented rise can be attributed to lower availability, which has put immense pressure on the market. The scarcity of cumin has caused suppliers to hold firm on their pricing, capitalizing on the soaring demand and limited supply.

Parneet Singh Swani, the Director of Commercials at Swani Spice Mills, expressed that the cumin market is currently red hot and experiencing a significant surge in prices.

Swani Spice Mills and other industry players are grappling with a significant shortage in crop production, resulting in soaring prices. The bullish trend in cumin prices is expected to continue due to the prevailing demand/supply scenario.

“Overall, this year cumin is going to be an expensive spice in the kitchen,” he said.

Not far behind, turmeric, with its vibrant color and distinct flavor, has also experienced a sharp increase in prices. In the first half of 2023, turmeric prices have risen by 8 percent, nearing record highs. While this surge is relatively modest compared to cumin, it still presents a considerable challenge for consumers and businesses that heavily rely on this versatile spice.

Looking ahead, the future of cumin and turmeric prices remains uncertain. Factors such as weather patterns, geopolitical developments, and evolving consumer preferences will continue to influence the market dynamics. However, it is evident that these spices, once considered pantry staples, have now become precious commodities that demand our attention and careful consideration.

