Crude oil's roller coaster ride, explained

Crude oil has been hit by two dominating factors this year, which led to it rallying to multi-year highs and trading above levels fundamentals could not justify. One, an energy crunch due to coal and natural gas shortage. And two, the global economic recovery and a faster rebound in demand than what oil-producing nations expected.

The global oil benchmark Brent closed above the $85-level Tuesday for the first time since October 2018 and then reversed the rally and slumped over 1 percent Wednesday.

While Brent rose 1 percent Tuesday, the US benchmark of crude oil -- West Texas Intermediate -- closed at levels last seen seven years ago. On Wednesday, however, it fell 1 percent from these high levels. US WTI was trading at $82.04, Brent crude slumped to $84.20.

Tuesday: Why did oil rise?

While US oil inventories are at a three-year low, a lot of substitution demand is coming from coal, natural gas industries, sending the prices to multi-year highs.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russia went back on its word to supply natural gas to Europe. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin had said Russia would be prepared to help Europe with natural gas . While days ago, Kremlin's support calmed investors, its reversal sent the prices surging.

Russia signalled it won't ease natural gas supplies unless it gets a go-ahead to start commercial flows via the Nord Stream 2. Nord Stream 2 is a contentious undersea natural gas pipeline that would transfer gas from Russia to Germany. But the United States and several other European countries are building pressure to halt the pipeline, calling it a "bad deal for Europe".

Further experts are saying this tightness in the markets can spill well over in 2022. Rystad Energy, an independent energy research company said the situation would only improve from the supply side by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Echoing the sentiment, IHS Markit, an information provider, said oil at $100 per barrel is a possibility in the next two to three months, considering the strong winter demand and low global inventories. It said the prices will moderate once winter supplies flood the markets.

The oil minister of Iraq, Abdul-Jabbar Ismail on Wednesday said he expects the oil prices to rise to $100 per barrel in the first half of 2022.

Now, the speculators are playing the bullish bets, the most active trade being $100 for December 2021 and $200 in December 2022.

Wednesday: Why did oil fall?

Crude oil prices eased Wednesday after China stepped up efforts to tame the rising coal prices to ease the shortage in the country. This led to prices of Chinese coal falling, which in turn pulled oil down from the highs.

"China is planning to take steps to combat the steep rises in the domestic coal market ... which could put considerable pressure on the coal price there are reverse the fuel switch to oil," Commerzbank, a major German bank, told Reuters.

Further, the American Petroleum Institute also reported a rise in oil inventories. The institute said crude oil inventories rose by 3.29 million barrels last week.