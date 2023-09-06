Crude oil trades at 10-month high of $90 per barrel as dollar index climbs to a 6-month high

2 Min Read
Crude oil prices are trading at a 10-month-high of $90 a barrel, up 7 percent in the past weeks. While the banks and brokerages are getting more bullish with targets of $95-105 a barrel by the end of this year, the two significant countries going to elections next year — the US and India — do not favour high crude prices.
That aside, the dollar-denominated crude oil usually moves in a different direction from the US dollar. A strong US dollar typically weighs on oil prices as it makes commodities expensive for holders of other currencies.
This usual inverse correlation between oil and the dollar held well for all of 2020 and most of 2021. But that changed in 2023 with the Russia-Ukraine tensions leading to sanctions on Russian oil exports.
The US, which was historically a net importer of petroleum, turned tables in 2020 with an export of 8.51 mbpd, with further gains to 8.63 mbpd in 2021. This made the US the largest producer of energy in the world, also giving it the power to drive sanctions against Russia, increasing exports to Europe in 2022.
The geopolitics and the global slowdown concerns have led to safe-haven buying in dollars in the past year, driving the prices higher.
So, we are in a space currently where the dollar index is trading at a 6-month high and the crude prices at 10-month highs, with both working on separate sets of forces.
This time the dollar is being boosted by its safe-haven appeal as clouds gather over the economic outlook. The US Dollar has been strong because the other economies have performed weaker than expected, while oil is being driven by higher supply cuts by major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have been in effect since April and are set to continue throughout 2023.
In the coming days, a stronger dollar could exert upward pressure on crude prices, potentially offsetting gains made from supply cuts and increased demand. Also, the higher crude prices led to Russia's inability to sell beyond the price cap set by G7.
