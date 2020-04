The price volatility in crude oil is at its highest since inception in May 2007 when the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) started the CBOE crude oil ETF Volatility Index known at OVX Index.

The EIA report says that crude volatility is even higher than S&P 500 VIX Index. In the past 3 weeks, crude prices have seen the biggest one-day decline since 1999 and the biggest one-day gain and other days of high volatility.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures against it have caused lockdowns across the globe, leading to low oil demand and economic contraction. The breakdown of the OPEC+ and their output deal also led to oversupplies in the global markets. The prices also have reacted to plans from various countries in the form of emergency fiscal and monetary policy.

By all indications, the volatility is set to continue as the Saudi and Russia discuss production cuts, first among themselves and then include other producer countries too. Russia had walked out of the OPEC+ arrangement in March 1st week, when the market was reeling with high supply and demand destruction due to coronavirus outbreak, taking the prices down to lowest in 18 years.

The US crude oil price in 2020 till now has seen a range between $65.62 to low of $19.29 a barrel, a decline of 71 percent from highs in the first quarter. The prices fell sharply after the 3-year arrangement of the OPEC+ to trim output ended in March.

If the producers don’t reach an agreement, there are chances of voluntary shutdowns as the refineries and customers will slash purchases as the demand continues to decline and the storage tanks fill up.

While that is the futures traded prices, in the physical market, several US, Canada oil varieties have reportedly traded at below $10 a barrel, at below cost of production just to keep the flame burning.

There has been a strong rebound from the lows since the US initiated a conversation with Russia last week and called for supply correction from OPEC. The OPEC and allies have a scheduled meeting on April 10 to discuss output cuts, invitations extended to producer countries like the US, Canada, Norway, etc. The meeting will discuss a 10 million bpd production cut. While the cut of that extent will not necessarily offset the current loss in demand estimated at 20-35 million bpd, but would take out some surplus.

The fear is that production cuts will likely be followed by huge volatility and turbulance, if the war of words between the Saudi and Russia is any indication.

Saudi Arab and Russia may negotiate with US to be part of the deal or may give in for better relations with the US going forward. OPEC will also have to convince all members to be part of this. And other countries like Libya, Iraq, Iran, Brazil, Canada may not agree to be part of the agreement.

The demand destruction has intensified in March and April has begun slowly with a near 20-25 percent of global demand slowdown. The deal in this scenario is seen as a must but also as one side of equation as the other is demand. And while markets will follow all events, the volatility is expected to be high.

Energy price movement in in 2020

Natural gas -29%