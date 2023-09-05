CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsCrude oil prices surge to 9 month high amid supply cuts and China's economic recovery, expert insights

Crude oil prices surge to 9-month high amid supply cuts and China's economic recovery, expert insights

Crude oil prices have hit a 9 month high on expectations of additional supply cuts by major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia. The prices have surged by 7 percent in the past one week alone and about 25 percent so far this year. China's signs of economic recovery have also given a boost to crude.

Profile image

By Manisha Gupta  Sept 5, 2023 4:58:33 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Crude oil prices have hit a 9-month high on expectations of additional supply cuts by major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia. The prices have surged by 7 percent in the past week alone and about 25 percent so far this year. China's signs of economic recovery have also given a boost to crude.

Share Market Live


Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, shared his insights on the current situation in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He emphasised, "The cuts from Saudi Arabia and also from Russia are certainly the main driver for the sentiment right now. Also, the demand from China is not showing any signs of peaking at this point. So, the demand outlook remains strong as well."
China's economic activity has long been a bellwether for the global commodity markets, and crude oil is no exception. Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Probis Securities, highlighted the importance of China's role in shaping the crude oil landscape.
He explained, "If you do see China starting to lift its game in terms of its stimulus, then that's really going to put a bit of a shift in the demand for crude oil. And let's look at it this way: if you just see domestic travel in China pick up by 15 to 20 percent, you are going to see a significant draw on fuel, and that's certainly going to support prices."
Barratt further speculated, "So, the Chinese, depending on how hard and fast they go on stimulus, I think, is also a major factor in seeing crude oil prices break through US $90, and I think in the next quarter could even head up to $100-100 plus."
This bullish sentiment in the crude oil market comes at a time when other commodities like gold and silver are experiencing mixed fortunes. While prices of both precious metals have recently reached one-month highs, they remain under pressure due to the strengthening of the US dollar index, which has climbed back above the 104 mark.
Over the past month, gold prices have declined by approximately half a percent, and silver prices have witnessed a more substantial drop of 5 percent.
Also Read | India's services PMI falls to 60.1 in August but exports hit record high
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

crudemetalsUS Dollar

Recommended Articles

View All
Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are potential outperformers in the banking sector, says Ambit Capital

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are potential outperformers in the banking sector, says Ambit Capital

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment on September 6: Here’s how to check status

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment on September 6: Here’s how to check status

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

IRFC Share Price: The railway PSU is now more valuable than even IRCTC

IRFC Share Price: The railway PSU is now more valuable than even IRCTC

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

CDSL shares jump over 6% after Ambit recommends ‘buy’ rating on the stock

CDSL shares jump over 6% after Ambit recommends ‘buy’ rating on the stock

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X