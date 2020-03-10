  • SENSEX
Crude oil prices rise 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991

Updated : March 10, 2020 06:56 AM IST

Saudi Arabia and Russia both said they would raise production at the weekend after a three-year pact between them and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart.
Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session.
But analysts do not expect oil prices to regain the nearly 25 percent slump from Friday's close as the coronavirus outbreak cuts demand.
India's top banks, investors line up to pump in funds in Yes Bank; SBI may pour in $1 bn

Motor third party insurance premiums may go up by up to 15% from April 1

YES Bank's AT-1 debtors contest RBI decision to write off bond value

