Commodities Crude oil prices rise 4% after biggest one-day fall since 1991 Updated : March 10, 2020 06:56 AM IST Saudi Arabia and Russia both said they would raise production at the weekend after a three-year pact between them and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart. Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session. But analysts do not expect oil prices to regain the nearly 25 percent slump from Friday's close as the coronavirus outbreak cuts demand.