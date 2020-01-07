#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Crude oil prices on the boil again ⁠— Here is how the rates fluctuated in the last 30 years

Updated : January 07, 2020 03:01 PM IST

In the year 2019, WTI oil prices gained over 34 percent after falling 24 percent in the year 2018.
The year 1999 saw oil prices surging 112.19 percent and further adding 3.73 percent in the next year.
Crude oil prices on the boil again ⁠— Here is how the rates fluctuated in the last 30 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Brent crude oil price to be at $62-62.50 a barrel in Q1, 2020, says Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie

Oil prices slip 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption

Oil prices slip 1.5% as investors recalibrate risk of Mideast disruption

Aim to maintain growth momentum seen in H1; eyeing margin expansion, says Godrej Consumer

Aim to maintain growth momentum seen in H1; eyeing margin expansion, says Godrej Consumer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV