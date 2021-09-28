Crude oil prices may touch $84 in October, here’s why

The benchmark indices of crude oil – Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – surged over 1.5 percent Tuesday. They rose as high as $80.64 and $76.58, respectively—near a three-year high. Here are four reasons why the crude oil prices are rising

Crude oil prices are rising beyond imagination of even the most bullish traders with Brent crude hitting $80 per barrel Tuesday. In fact, Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia predicts it can top $84 by October in a rally driven by rising demand, slowing supplies, and inventory shortage amid a global energy crunch.

The benchmark indices of crude oil – Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) – surged over 1.5 percent Tuesday. They rose as high as $80.64 and $76.58, respectively—near a three-year high.

This is the fourth week of gains for Brent and the fifth for WTI due to supply disruptions. Some of these disruptions, a Reuters report said, could be months-long, adding to draws in global inventories.

Four reasons why the crude oil prices are surging

OPEC+ countries facing difficulty raising output: Some members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and their allies (OPEC+) have struggled to pump oil into the market in August. They were unable to meet global demand as economies recover from the pandemic, adding to upward pressure on oil prices. Member countries like Kazakhstan, Nigeria, and Angola couldn’t raise output. These countries are battling issues like under-investment, pending maintenance work, further delays due to the pandemic.

Higher than expected demand: Global oil demand is expected to reach the pre-pandemic levels by early next year, quicker than analysts expected. While demand for jet fuel is yet to recover, petrol and diesel trends indicate growth, experts said. Further, even as countries become more woke to the dangers of crude oil to the environment, the demand for crude oil is rising to near-record levels.

Hess Corp sees global crude oil demand rising to 100 million barrels a day (bpd) by the end of 2021. In 2019, the world consumed around 99.7 million bpd of oil. This will put additional pressure on Saudi Arabia and other leading crude producers to pump more oil in the years to come. This inability of the countries to raise output even as demand rises suggests a supply gap could be in making even as the cartel proceeds with a plan to raise output to unwind 2020’s supply cuts.

The natural gas price surge: As natural gas prices undergo a dramatic surge, investors speculate it would have a spillover effect in the crude oil industry. Users will look for alternatives, they said. This could further increase the demand for crude oil. One analyst from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Vivek Dhar said the demand could rise to 500,000 barrels a day.

Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas: Recent hurricanes in the United States took out over 25 million barrels of offshore production, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon. Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas damaged platforms, processing hubs, and pipelines. Producers had to shut down the offshore production for weeks. While the production is back up, this supply hit more than offset OPEC+’s oil ramp up. And the production from non-shale and non-OPEC+ countries continue to disappoint, Goldman said. Meanwhile, analysts said Ida-related outages will continue to provide upside to oil prices.

Outlook

Peter McGuire, CEO of XM Australia said the supply crunch and momentum will push crude prices higher to $84 per barrel in the month of October.

"I think $84 per barrel is very achievable sometime in October. It might shoot higher as well. It is too hard to forecast but the upward movement at the moment seems to have momentum behind it. So when you have momentum and supply crunches as well, that creates a perfect storm," McGuire said.

He doesn't expect any surprise from the October 4th OPEC meeting. Earlier this month, OPEC+, agreed to increase output targets by 400,000 bpd in October.

"I am not expecting any real surprise from the October 4th OPEC meeting. We are still a week away from the meeting and there is uncertainty - the inflation story, the demand picture, supply crunches, how Evergrande plays out, what does China's consumption look like going forward in Q4 and overall global demand. So I think OPEC is now starting to warm their hands up and say we have now got a big decision," he said.

