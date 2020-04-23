  • SENSEX
Crude oil prices may hit negative $100 per barrel next month, says report

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:29 AM IST

Futures contracts for May delivery expired on Tuesday, adding pressure to WTI.
The price of WTI crude oil slumped to record lows, closing in negative territory for the first time on Monday, at about negative $37 per barrel due to scare storage capacity for a supply glut of the crude oil.
