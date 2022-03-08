0

Crude oil, gold and other commodities' closing prices

By AP  IST (Published)
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $3.57 a gallon. while April heating oil surged 14 cents to $3.92 a gallon and April natural gas fell 19 cents to $4.83 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for April delivery rose $29.30 to $1,995.90 an ounce.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $3.72 to $119.40 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $5.10 to $123.21 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $3.57 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.92 a gallon. April natural gas fell 19 cents to $4.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $29.30 to $1,995.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 7 cents to $25.72 an ounce and May copper fell 21 cents to $4.73 a pound.
The dollar fell to 115.43 Japanese yen from 115.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1060 from $1.1126.
