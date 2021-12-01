Crude oil attempts recovery after hitting 3-month low

Crude oil prices had declined as much as 4 percent Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve Chair announced a sooner-than-expected taper of bond purchases. Plus, the investors were doubting the inefficacy of the existing coronavirus vaccines to fight the Omicron variant. However, on Wednesday, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting Thursday, the US oil prices attempted recovery and the Brent crude remained unchanged.

Crude oil prices recovered losses Wednesday after hitting a three-month low in the previous session, as the oil cartel prepared to discuss their response to the threat to oil demand from the Omicron variant.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose over 2 percent to $67.68 a barrel, after dropping 4 percent Tuesday. The prices of Brent crude has remained unchanged at $70.57. On Tuesday, US WTI had fallen to a three-month low to less than $65 per barrel.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) will meet on Wednesday ahead of a meeting on Thursday of OPEC+, which includes OPEC and allies including Russia.

Reasons behind Tuesday's dip

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday indicated the central bank could withdraw its crisis-level efforts to support the economy sooner than expected as the inflation concerns weigh, despite the worries posed by the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Appearing before a Senate committee, he said reducing the monthly purchases of assets can move more quickly than the $15 billion a month announced earlier.

He said, at this point, the economy is strong and inflationary pressures are higher. So the Fed might taper asset purchases sooner than it announced in November. The initial tapering schedule had indicated Fed will wrap up the purchases by June 2022.

Plus, investors were spooked further when vaccine makers doubted the effectiveness of the existing vaccines to fight the Omicron variant.

The upcoming OPEC+ meeting is also weighing on the investors. While some analysts expect OPEC+ will pause plans to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in January in light of the potential hit to demand from travel curbs to rein in the spread of the Omicron variant, several OPEC+ ministers have said there was no need to change course.

