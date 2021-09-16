Crude oil at 2-month high; here’s why

The overall energy sector has seen strong gains. The crude oil price is trading at two-month highs, natural gas is trading at seven-and-a-half year highs, heating oil is trading at a 34-month high, and coal prices are trading at record highs. So, the energy demand clearly seems to be coming back.

The overall energy sector has seen strong gains. The crude oil price is trading at two-month highs, natural gas is trading at seven-and-a-half year highs, heating oil is trading at a 34-month high, and coal prices are trading at record highs. So, the energy demand clearly seems to be coming back.

There are supply concerns, starting with crude, there are concerns from Gulf of Mexico where nearly 40 percent of the output is still shut. The US inventories have declined yet again and they are now at three-year lows and a below five-year average as well. Crude demand in US, Europe and Asia seems to be picking up and that has been supportive.

For natural gas prices, it is a fact that because of Hurricane Ida, 55 percent of output is still offline. For natural gas as well, the inventories have continued to decline. The US inventories are 17 percent lower as compared to last year and 7.5 percent lower than the five-year average as well.

We have seen near record prices in Europe at $28 per mmbtu. Asia is now trading at $19 per mmbtu. While there is some demand destruction, and proxy or substitutes that the markets will start looking at, but the expectation is that with the kind of decline and supplies that we are looking at, you could be looking at higher prices from hereon.

Last year, same time, we were trading at $2, we are at 5.50 right now. $7 to $8 jump-up or an all-time high is what the markets are working with.

Also Read: