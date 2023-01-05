Crude rebounds after sharp cuts as market watchers expect volatility in near term

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after opening the year down more than 9 percent, the worst yearly start in over three decades. The rebound comes as investors took advantage of the decline to buy futures on expectations long-term fuel demand will remain steady.

The bounce back followed two days of steep declines to start off 2023 as investors worry about a potential global recession and the short-term economic signs in the world's two biggest oil consumers, the United States and China.

Brent crude futures gained 59 cents to $78.43 a barrel at 01:36 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 69 cents to $73.53 a barrel.

"Don’t See Crude Hitting Levels Of $60/bbl," David Lennox, Fat Prophets On CNBC-TV18. He said that he looked for more volatility in oil prices in the near term. He further added that the Chinese population needs to be more organised with COVID.

Also Read:Wall Street gains value as investors shrug off hawkish Fed minutes

Economic data from the United States weighed on prices in the previous session. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said that US manufacturing contracted further in December, dropping for a second straight month to 48.4 from 49.0 in November in the weakest reading since May 2020.

US crude oil inventories rose by 3.3 million barrels last week along with gasoline stocks jumping 1.2 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

In China, data showed that while no new coronavirus variant has been found, World Health Organization officials said.

Concerns about the economic disruptions as COVID-19 works its way through China, the world's biggest oil importer, have added to the pessimism around crude prices. The Chinese government increased export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023, signaling expectations of poor domestic demand.

-With inputs from Reuters