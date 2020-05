The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will suspend operations at its market in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from May 11-17 amid the continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

Despite imposing strict curbs and guidelines for maintaining social distance, cases among market participants have kept rising. However, it has now been decided to shut all five markets – fruit, dhanya, masala and vegetable, including onion-potato, markets.

The APMC market in Vashi is the principal supplier of grains, vegetables, fruits and spices to Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is among the largest complexes of its kind in the country.