Business COVID-19 impact: Consolidation taking toll on energy jobs Updated : October 30, 2020 11:57 AM IST Consolidation is helping drive job cuts. Chevron plans to eliminate roughly 25 percent of the staff acquired with Noble Energy. Shell said its oil output likely peaked last year, and it plans to cut roughly 10 percent of its workforce. Cenovus said it will cut 25 percent after it buys rival Husky Energy Inc