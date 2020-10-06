Commodities Correction in Gold isn’t over yet; don’t be in the rush to buy! Updated : October 06, 2020 01:49 PM IST Gold rally that had picked up the pace in March was settled in August and since then, the yellow metal has remained more or less flat. The rally from March to August was mainly because gold is been used as a funding asset before the US Election takes place. Off lately, gold has been out of focus after it peaked in August at $2075 per ounce post which started declining and began making lower highs. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.