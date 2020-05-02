Commodities Coronavirus lockdowns depress fuel demand worldwide Updated : May 02, 2020 10:57 AM IST Diesel consumption, which normally accounts for two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, declined 24.2 percent in March. Jet fuel consumption in India declined by 32.4 percent. US fuel demand has dropped 28 percent in the last four weeks. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365