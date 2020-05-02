  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdowns depress fuel demand worldwide

Updated : May 02, 2020 10:57 AM IST

Diesel consumption, which normally accounts for two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, declined 24.2 percent in March.
Jet fuel consumption in India declined by 32.4 percent.
US fuel demand has dropped 28 percent in the last four weeks.
