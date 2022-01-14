Technical picks: 5 commodity bets analysts recommend now

Buy MCX Metaldex futures | Target price: Rs 18,000 | Stop loss: Below Rs 17,450

| Metaldex futures have formed and cup and handle pattern on the four-hour chart. The price is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting the market is in a bullish zone. From a technical perspective, more upside can be expected though some volatility can be expected in the coming sessions. One can initiate longs in the January contract above Rs 17,650. (Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)

Buy NYMEX crude January futures | Target price: $82.35 | The contract could attempt to test a sensitive resistance level of $84.65 in the coming week. As shorter-term charts favour a dip, it is more likely to stay below the $82.05/$82.35 region for now for a dip towards $80.75/$80.50. Ideally, it must form an upturn in this support zone to start the next leg rally past $82.35. (Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Commtrendz Research)

Buy nickel futures | Target price: Rs 1,642 | Stop loss: Rs 1,610 | MCX nickel January futures could hold the resistance level of Rs 1,625-1,660 levels with support at Rs 1,605-1,590 levels. Longs can be initiated above Rs 1,627. (Kshitij Purohit, CapitalVia Global Research)

Buy natural gas futures | Target price: Rs 390 | Stop loss: Below Rs 345 | MCX natural gas futures look firm on the four-hour chart. An Ichimoku pattern looks extremely attractive for natural gas. One can initiate longs in the January contract above Rs 360. (Ajay Kedia, Kedia Advisory)