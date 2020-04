The spread of coronavirus has had an unprecedented impact on the global commodity markets and exposed risks across the value chain. Lockdown of nations, demand destruction, rapidly falling prices, increased volatility and dried up liquidity are leading to a slowdown in the majority of the commodity markets.

Companies are leveraging technology to create an effective environment for resources to keep operations running. While implementing quick fixes to ongoing operations, companies should focus on developing sustainable long-term risk management strategies to ensure business continuity and build immunity to deal with potential future black swan events.

The great coronavirus crash has been scary in its speed and breadth. In February, Bloomberg Commodity Index total return was lower for the month, with 20 of 23 constituents posting fall in price. Energy was the biggest loser, shedding 14.78 percent, conversely, precious metals gained 3.22 percent as a new wave of uncertainty developed.

Now the market structure has changed drastically and is expected to recover from the pandemic-hit plunge. Super contango is seen in the future. Calculated and backtested risk management practices in this scenario can help companies to recover their past few month losses.

Oil and Gas

Upstream is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak as the falling oil prices are impacting production economics. US shale oil industry has been collateral damage due to Russian and Saudi Arabia’s actions. This has caused regulators, especially in Texas, to contemplate and impose production cuts to stabilise oil markets addressing the steep backwardation.

Refineries are working at reduced capacities due to plummeting fuel demand. There are instances of force majeure declared on purchases. Indian companies have declared force majeure on their middle east supplies. Reduction in air travel, seaborne trade and domestic transportation across the globe has led to a plunge in oil demand and negative gross margins on products.

Trading houses have amended their course slightly and are refraining from bringing long-term exposures to their physical books. Matured traders are leveraging on the ‘price optionality’ clause in their physical contracts during these volatile times. VLCC (very large crude carrier) chartering rates have shot up by 200 percent, amid increased demand from oil producers and traders to hold crude oil temporarily and wait for price recovery.

The lockdown situation has seen passenger numbers drop approximately by 90 percent, leading airlines to reduce staff remunerations. Where an airline had hedged its fuel consumption, it is not benefitting from lower jet-fuel prices.

Metal and Mining

Precious and industry metal prices are likely to remain volatile over coronavirus. At London Metal Exchange, aluminium, copper and zinc prices have fallen, between 10-25 percent. Producers are facing partial or complete production cuts and following a conservative approach. They are not willing to enter new hedges as the current demand situation is uncertain. Ongoing uncertainty has pushed the copper price to its lowest in the last 3 years, as the world anxiously awaits the virus’s full onslaught. China accounts for over half of the global copper consumption and demand and has impacted all prices globally. Steel demand is also affected by lower construction activity, as well as reduced automotive manufacturing.

Gold has continued to be the safe haven and experiencing surging demand but halt in mining activities and physical delivery is the challenge. Miners globally face supply chain interruptions with delays in equipment, parts and consumables, which will impact productivity. For example, at Tolgoi copper-gold mine, work on the construction of underground mine has been impacted by tighter border and travel checks in Mongolia.

Agriculture

Most of the agro commodities markets are seeing major impacts from short to mid-term supply and demand fundamentals with exceptions e.g. US Coffee market has not seen the negative impact and has remained resilient in fact has seen demand pick up in short-term.

Disruptions in the value chain have been noted, like the two-week shutdown of Malaysian Palm Oil, operations have been impacted, schedules and manpower numbers have been amended to adjust for COVID situation. Disruptions due to delays in shipments due to vessel unavailability, port operations and reduction in available consuming country stock are noted. Companies with dynamic risk management programs are adjusting their positions based on volatile market conditions. Trading companies are estimating the reduction in trading margins with increased credit risk in short to the mid-term horizon.