Commodity derivatives market to do well in 2023, says NCDEX

India's commodity derivatives market has seen a series of changes. Volumes dropped in agriculture after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) suspended trading of 7 Agri commodities including paddy, wheat, chana, mustard and moong among others till December 2023 with the aim to control inflation. Previously, SEBI had banned trading these commodities till last December 2022.

While discussing the 2023 outlook for the commodity derivatives market, Arun Raste, Managing Director and CEO at National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), said that the commodities market will do very well in 2023.

“We are very positive that we will be doing well in 2023.”

“2022 was challenging but every challenge teaches you something. For us the learning was that you need to go beyond the conventional agri basket that we were specializing in, we need to get into commodities which are not so sensitive as far as housewives’ budget is concerned and we need to grow the market depth as well as the wider reach.”

“With this learning, we are getting into 2023 scouting for new products which will be interesting for markets as well as market participants and which will impact a lot of the stakeholders positively,” he explained.

India launched its first international bullion market in July last year conceptualized to provide a gateway to import bullions into the country. IIBX will allow resident-qualified jewellers to import directly. IIBX has 75 qualified jewellers and 11 trading-cum-clearing members on its exchange currently.

India's gold market is one of the largest in the world and the third quarter of FY23 was the best for gold since June 2020. COMEX gold prices began this year as well near a six month high and MCX gold is trading at a 30-month high. So how will the Indian International Bullion Exchange boost India’s role in global markets? Ashok Gautam of IIBX shared his views.