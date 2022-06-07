Siraj Chaudhry, MD and CEO at NCML, Sandeep Bajoria, CEO at Sunvin Group and Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor at Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) discussed the chances of a weak monsoon and its possible impact on food prices.

The promise of the impending monsoon has brought with it hopes of both temperatures and food prices cooling down. The Southwest Monsoon, which typically arrives in June and continues till September, contributes to 70 percent of India’s annual rainfall. This makes it critical for the farming sector and in turn, the country’s economy, given that agriculture accounts for 15 percent of the economy and employs more than half the population.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict and adverse global weather conditions have sent global food prices sky-high making this season all the more important in a domestic context.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this season’s rainfall will be 103 percent of the long period average (LPA), which is good news. Monsoon arrived over Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date of June 1. However, in the first six days of June, the country has seen a 31 percent deficiency despite an early onset.

Rainfall distribution is equally important as a regional disparity or a pickup towards the end of the season could hurt yields.

Siraj Chaudhry, MD and CEO at NCML; Sandeep Bajoria, CEO at Sunvin Group; and Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor at Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) discuss the chances of a weak monsoon and its possible impact on food prices.

