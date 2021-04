Commodities Trade: All about aluminium!

While metals prices recently experienced volatility, aluminium has more or less held gains. The prices hit above a two-year high recently on steady demand in Asia, improving economic growth following pandemic led restrictions and expectations of supply tightening.

However, it came under pressure from the strong US dollar, unwind of longs from funds and China considering selling 5 hundred thousand tonnes of aluminium from state reserves to cool the markets and meet China’s emission objectives.

