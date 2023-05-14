Looking for a budget-friendly cup of Coffee? You may not find one anytime soon

The shortage of Robusta is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

A shortage of Robusta beans is making it increasingly difficult to find a budget-friendly coffee cup amidst the global cost-of-living crisis.

Wholesale prices for Robusta beans hit their highest level in nearly 12 years as key growers are finding it difficult to keep up with the surge in demand.

Interestingly, more Robusta beans were exported globally in the first six months of the current season compared to the last three years — just not fast enough to keep up with higher needs.

While many coffee lovers prefer the high-quality arabica beans sold in cafes, Robusta is normally less expensive because the tree is hardier and requires less care, making it easier to produce in large quantities.

Instant Coffee variants in Germany, Europe's largest Coffee market, are selling nearly 20 percent higher than last year, even as input cost inflation has slowed down. US instant coffee-price growth also slowed compared to the roasted version in April.

The shortage of Robusta is unlikely to ease anytime soon. Vietnam - the world's largest Coffee producer collected its smallest harvest in nearly four years as farmers focused on planting more profitable crops to cope with the surge in fertiliser costs.

On thee other hand, drought has hurt the crop in Brazil, while heavy rains have destroyed the same in Indonesia.

“There’s been so much of a demand shift away from higher-priced coffee that even the market isn’t even being satisfied by higher Robusta exports,” said Judith Ganes, who runs a consultancy focused on commodities like coffee in New York.

The switch from Arabica to Robusta has happened due to double-digit inflation in many parts of the world forcing consumers to trade down to cheaper options. Nestle SA and India’s Tata Coffee, have also reported stronger demand for instant coffee in their latest quarterly earnings.

