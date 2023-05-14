English
Looking for a budget-friendly cup of Coffee? You may not find one anytime soon

Looking for a budget-friendly cup of Coffee? You may not find one anytime soon
By CNBCTV18.com May 14, 2023 9:22:55 AM IST (Updated)

The shortage of Robusta is unlikely to ease anytime soon.

A shortage of Robusta beans is making it increasingly difficult to find a budget-friendly coffee cup amidst the global cost-of-living crisis.

Wholesale prices for Robusta beans hit their highest level in nearly 12 years as key growers are finding it difficult to keep up with the surge in demand.
Interestingly, more Robusta beans were exported globally in the first six months of the current season compared to the last three years — just not fast enough to keep up with higher needs.
