Coal ministry approves allocation of 5 coal mines out of 6
Updated : December 05, 2019 07:14 PM IST
The coal ministry had offered 27 coal blocks for auction for the sectors like iron & steel, cement, and captive power plants but received interests for only six coal blocks.
On the last day of the auction, Vedanta bid the highest for Jamkhani coal block at Rs 1,674 per tonne, which has a capacity of 2.6 million tonne per annum.
The winners of this round of coal block auction will be allowed to sell 25 percent of the coal produced from the mines offered in the open market.
