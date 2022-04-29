Coal India output grows 27% in April; despatch improves 5.8%: Coal ministry

Public sector miner Coal India has reported an increase of 27.2 percent in its output in April 2022 as compared to the year-ago period, the coal ministry said on Friday. The despatch of coal also improved by 5.8 percent year-on-year in April 2022.

"Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2 percent in April 2022 as compared to the same period of last year and coal despatch has increased by 5.8 percent," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also informed that CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present. While the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.

"Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available," it added. The coal stock at good shed sidings, washery sidings and port is about 4.7 MT and it is ready to be moved to power plants immediately, the statement said.

Besides, around 2 MT of coal stock is also available at the CIL sidings. The Indian Railways is fully geared to move this stock to power generation companies across the country.

"CIL has offered 5.75 MT coal to the state/central gencos and 5.3 MT of this coal has been agreed to be booked by the gencos," it said.