Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark US crude oil for January delivery fell $1.42 to $70.94 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.40 to $74.42 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.25 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $8.80 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $22.01 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.48 Japanese yen from 113.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.1289 from $1.1349.