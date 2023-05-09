English
Citi Group's Edward Morse predicts gold prices to soar to $2,400 per ounce

Citi Group's Edward Morse predicts gold prices to soar to $2,400 per ounce
May 9, 2023

Edward Morse, MD & Global Hd - Commodity, Citi Group believes that gold prices could go up to $2400 an ounce, indicating that he remains bullish on the precious metal.

Gold hit record highs in India last week and is still holding above $2,000 per ounce. However, this volatility has led to a decline in demand for gold and jewellery in India.

Morse said, "We certainly think it will go to $2,400 an ounce. Our probability on that is is fairly high. We remain bullish on gold. But we have to remind investors that this is a choppy road, and they need patience."
Morse said, “We certainly think it will go to $2,400 an ounce. Our probability on that is is fairly high. We remain bullish on gold. But we have to remind investors that this is a choppy road, and they need patience.”
