  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

China opens its borders to multi-billion dollar gold imports: Sources

Updated : April 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST

China is the world’s biggest gold consumer, gobbling up hundreds of tonnes worth tens of billions of dollars each year.
China and India typically account for some two-fifths of the world’s annual demand for gold.
China opens its borders to multi-billion dollar gold imports: Sources
Published : April 16, 2021 04:11 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement