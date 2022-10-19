    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Gold prices down for second consecutive day as dollar gains some ground

    Gold prices down for second consecutive day as dollar gains some ground

    Gold prices down for second consecutive day as dollar gains some ground
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Gold prices today: On MCX, yellow metal prices slid 0.22 percent to Rs 50,305 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver also dropped 0.15 percent, slashing to Rs 56,269 per kg.

    Domestic gold prices were down for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as the dollar gained some ground, while the US Federal Reserve's commitment to tightening its monetary policy also weighed on zero-yield bullion's appeal.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    On MCX, yellow metal prices slid 0.22 percent to Rs 50,305 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver also dropped 0.15 percent, slashing to Rs 56,269 per kg.
    The consecutive drops in metal rates came as the dollar gained on Wednesday. Around 10:45 am, US Dollar Index Futures were 0.05 percent up at 112.065. The rupee also rose to 82.31 against the dollar on Wednesday, five paise higher than its previous close.
    Meanwhile, crude oil prices shot up amid concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States. Brent crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $90.5 per barrel in the initial trade. WTI futures last traded 1.1 percent higher at nearly $83 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 also extended gains on Wednesday amid strength across global markets.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DollarGold Pricesrupeesilver price
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng