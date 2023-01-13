homemarket Newscommodities News

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates hike by Rs 200, Silver drops marginally

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates hike by Rs 200, Silver drops marginally

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 2:10:56 PM IST (Published)

Gold prices today, January 13: As per the MCX, gold prices increased by Rs 207 to touch Rs 56,082 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver was down by Rs 3 to 68,640 per kg.

Domestic gold prices were up on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. As per the MCX, gold prices increased by Rs 207 to touch Rs 56,082 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver was down by Rs 3 to 68,640 per kg.

Recommended Articles

View All

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Twitter's new update claims to make it a seamless experience for you — but does it?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank may propose to buy remaining 7% in Max Life at Rs 85/share — Insurance regulator to take final call

IST2 Min(s) Read

Why should you 'switch trade' to passive funds? —Explained

IST3 Min(s) Read


Globally, Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,898.57 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Prices gained 1.8 percent so far this week.
The dollar index was on track for worst week since November 11, 2022. A weaker greenback makes bullion more attractive to overseas buyers. Around 2 pm on Friday, US Dollar Index Futures was down by 0.1 percent to 101.865.
With this, the rupee jumped 29 paise from its previous close vs dollar to 81.26.
Crude oil prices slipped on Friday, but were on track to post weekly gain of more than six percent. Signs of China demand outlook improving and less aggressive interest rate hikes in the US supported the commodity. Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $83.7 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Friday tracing positive global cues.
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

gold priceGold Pricessilver price