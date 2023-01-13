Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates hike by Rs 200, Silver drops marginally

Gold prices today, January 13: As per the MCX, gold prices increased by Rs 207 to touch Rs 56,082 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver was down by Rs 3 to 68,640 per kg.
Domestic gold prices were up on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. As per the MCX, gold prices increased by Rs 207 to touch Rs 56,082 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver was down by Rs 3 to 68,640 per kg.
Globally, Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,898.57 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Prices gained 1.8 percent so far this week.
The dollar index was on track for worst week since November 11, 2022. A weaker greenback makes bullion more attractive to overseas buyers. Around 2 pm on Friday, US Dollar Index Futures was down by 0.1 percent to 101.865.
With this, the rupee jumped 29 paise from its previous close vs dollar to 81.26.
Crude oil prices slipped on Friday, but were on track to post weekly gain of more than six percent. Signs of China demand outlook improving and less aggressive interest rate hikes in the US supported the commodity. Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $83.7 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Friday tracing positive global cues.
