Jet fuel refining margins may succumb to more downside pressure in Asia as regional airlines suspend multiple flight routes to China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to S&P Global Platts. Both physical and paper jet fuel cracks against the Platts Dubai crude benchmark tumbled below the psychological support level of $10/b.

Asian jet fuel demand is expected to take a significant hit as government decision-makers and transport authorities across the region put greater emphasis on controlling flights heading to and/or coming from China, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus in their countries.