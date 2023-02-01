Budget 2023 | No capital gains or tax if you convert physical gold to digital gold

Budget 2023 Gold: In July 2022, the government hiked the gold import duty to 15 percent, up from the earlier 10.75 percent. The basic custom duty (BCD) were hiked from 7.5 percent to 12.5 percent while the Agriculture and Infrastructure Cess (AIDC) remained unchanged at 2.5 percent.

If you convert physical gold to digital gold, there will be no capital gains or tax, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Wednesday. "The conversion of physical gold to Electronic Gold Receipt and vice versa is proposed not to be treated as a transfer and not to attract any capital gains. This would promote investments in electronic equivalent of gold," the FM said.

On custom duty front, the custom duties on articles of precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum has been increased from 20 percent to 25 percent. The Agriculture and Infrastructure Cess (AIDC), which was previously nil, has remained unchanged. The social welfare surcharge (SWS) has been removed in the current revision. The increase will come in effect from February 2, 2023.

Last year, the Budget 2022 emerged as a disappointment for the jewellery industry, barring a slight relief for diamond traders – import duty on cut and polished diamonds was brought down to five percent from the earlier 7.5 percent. Gold traders, who were expecting a cut in the import duty on gold and a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) were left disheartened as duties remained unchanged.

However, later in July 2022, the government hiked the gold import duty to 15 percent, up from the earlier 10.75 percent. The basic custom duty (BCD) were hiked from 7.5 percent to 12.5 percent while the AIDC remained unchanged at 2.5 percent.

But why does the government hike import duties on the commodity?

The decision to increase the import duties in 2022 came as a measure to curb rising gold imports and in turn the widening current account deficit (CAD). A rise in the import of gold leads to a rise in CAD. Expanding CAD leads to the depreciation in rupee.

Earlier, in the Union Budget 2021, the import duty on gold was cut to 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent announced in the 2020 Budget. Combined with the 2.5` percent AIDC and SWS of 0.75 percent the total duty on gold came at 10.75 percent. In Budget 2019, the customs duty on gold and other precious metals were raised for the first time in six years. The import duty was increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percent. An additional excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel of Re 1 per litre.

Back in August 2013, the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government introduced the '80:20' rule. As per the rule, the traders were bound to export 20 percent of the total imported gold. The remaining 80 percent was supposed to be kept for domestic use. In 2014, the newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government abolished the rule.

To reduce indirect cost for suppliers and work-contractors, the use of surety bonds as a substitute for bank guarantee will be made acceptable in government procurements. Business such as gold imports may also find this useful. IRDAI has given the framework for issue of surety bonds by insurance companies.