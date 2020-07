The BSE has said its commodity derivatives segment registered a record turnover of Rs 3,015 crore on Wednesday. The commodity derivatives segment has been gaining wide investor participation since the launch of 'option in goods' in gold mini and silver kilogram on June 1, 2020.

Gold mini and silver kg 'options in goods' contracts registered a turnover of Rs 2,998 crore, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

These contracts are based on spot prices and are physically settled on expiry.

The BSE said it has received positive response from all stakeholders for these contracts and is the market leader in the bullion options segment.