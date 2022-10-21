    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Oil prices near flat due to inflation concerns, optimism on Chinese demand

    Oil prices near flat due to inflation concerns, optimism on Chinese demand

    Oil prices near flat due to inflation concerns, optimism on Chinese demand
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    A looming European Union ban on Russian crude and oil products, as well as the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia have supported prices recently.

    Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
    Brent was on track for a weekly gain of 0.7 percent, while WTI was expected to fall 1.3 percent.
    To fight inflation, the US Federal Reserve is trying to slow the economy and will keep raising its short-term rate target, said Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, Beijing is considering cutting the quarantine period for visitors to seven days from 10 days, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
    China, the world's largest crude importer, has stuck to strict COVID-19 curbs this year, which weighed heavily on business and economic activity, lowering demand for fuel.
    A looming European Union ban on Russian crude and oil products, as well as the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, have supported prices recently.
    OPEC+ agreed on a production cut of 2 million barrels per day in early October.
    Also Read:Wall Street loses value on fears of prolonged Federal Reserve hawkishness
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Brent crude oil pricecrude oil
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng