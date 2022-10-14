    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Oil slides as US crude and gasoline stocks surge
    2 Min(s) Read
    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    A larger-than-expected surge in US crude oil in storage, along with a rise in gasoline stocks, weighed on oil prices. Crude inventories grew by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said

    Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Friday as US crude and gasoline inventories jumped, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.
    Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $94.42 per barrel by 00:34 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, cents at $88.90 per barrel.
    A larger-than-expected surge in US crude oil in storage, along with a rise in gasoline stocks, weighed on oil prices. Crude inventories grew by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said, far larger than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel rise.
    Gasoline stocks jumped by 2 million barrels in the week to 209.5 million barrels, compared with analysts expected a 1.8 million-barrel drop.​
    Keeping prices from falling farther was a steep drawdown in distillate stocks that came as heating oil demand is expected to rise as winter approaches.
    Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United States continued to clash over a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, last week to cut its oil production target. Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, rejected criticisms by Washington as "not based on facts" and that the US request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences.
    The White House said it had presented the Saudis with an analysis that showed the reductions could hurt the global economy and alleged the Saudis pressured other OPEC members on a vote. Officials with both countries are expected to continue discussions soon.
    Also Read: Wall Street ends up over 2% after initial inflation sell-off
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
