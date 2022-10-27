    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Oil prices continue climb on strong crude demand, weaker dollar

    Oil prices continue climb on strong crude demand, weaker dollar

    Oil prices continue climb on strong crude demand, weaker dollar
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The dollar's weakness also added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated crude less expensive for other currency holders.

    Oil prices continued to rise in early Asian trade on Thursday after surging more than 3 percent in the previous session, driven by record US crude exports and a weaker US dollar.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $95.94 a barrel by 00:15 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $88.10.
    US crude stocks rose 2.6 million barrels last week, according to weekly government data on Wednesday, with crude exports rising to 5.1 million barrels a day, the most ever.
    Traders attributed the surge in exports to the widened WTI-Brent spread, which, coming into Wednesday's trade, was at more than $8 per barrel.
    The dollar's weakness also added support, as the greenback's strength of late has been a notable factor inhibiting oil market gains. A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated crude less expensive for other currency holders.
    Prices also rose on a Bloomberg news report that the United States and the European Union are likely to settle for a more loosely policed cap at a higher price than once envisioned, with just the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia committed to abide by it, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
    Europe is expected next month to ban oil imports from Russia and restrict Russian shippers from the global shipping insurance industry.
    Also Read:Wall Street mixed as dollar continues retreat
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Brent crude oil pricecrude oil

    Next Article

    The year ahead will be one for gold and silver: Axis Securities' Pritam Patnaik

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng