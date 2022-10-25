    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Crude oil prices gain value as US dollar eases

    market | IST

    Crude oil prices gain value as US dollar eases

    Profile image
    By Reuters  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    US business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly S&P Global survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand.

    Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session's losses, as the US dollar eased, while weaker US business activity data lowered expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
    International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 12 cents to $93.38 per barrel by 00:08 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 22 cents to $84.80 per barrel.
    US business activity contracted for a fourth straight month in October, with manufacturers and services firms in a monthly S&P Global survey of purchasing managers both reporting weaker client demand.
    That weakening could indicate that the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increases to fight inflation have been working and may persuade it to slow its rate hike policies, a positive signal for fuel demand.
    Meanwhile, the US dollar index edged lower in early trade. A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for non-US buyers.
    Limiting gains, China's September crude imports of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2 percent below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.
    Also Read:Wall Street advances on slow rate hike expectations by US Federal Reserve
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng