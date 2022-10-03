    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ considers output cut up to 1 million bpd

    market

    Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ considers output cut up to 1 million bpd

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)
    Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging US dollar weighed on global financial markets.

    Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market.
    Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3 percent, to $87.96 a barrel by 23:37 GMT after settling down 0.6 percent on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.09 a barrel, up $2.60, following a 2.1 percent loss in the previous session.
    To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, are considering an output cut of 0.5 million to 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.
    This will be the group's second consecutive monthly cut after it reduced output by 100,000 bpd last month.
    "Anything less than 500kb/d would be shrugged off by the market. Therefore, we see a significant chance of a cut as large as 1mb/d," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
