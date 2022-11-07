Cross
    Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policy dashing hopes of demand rebound

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Brent and WTI rose last week, up 2.9 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, as rumours of a possible end to stringent COVID-19 lockdowns sent China's stock markets and prices of commodities higher despite the lack of any announced changes.

    Oil prices fell more than 2 percent at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer.

    Brent crude futures dropped $1.58, or 1.6 percent, to $96.99 a barrel by 23:36 GMT, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.84 a barrel, down $1.77, or 1.9 percent, dropping to a session-low of $90.40 a barrel earlier in the session.
    "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
    A jump in US dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.
    Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting despite strong jobs data.
    However, at a news conference on Saturday, health officials said they will persevere with their "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID cases as soon as they emerge.
    Trade data from the world's No. 2 economy later on Monday could show further cooling in exports as global demand continued to soften.
    "The market is still dealing with signs of weakness in oil demand from already high prices and the weak economic backdrop in developed markets," ANZ analysts said in a note, adding demand in Europe and the United States have fallen back to 2019 levels.
    "We now expect global demand in Q4 2022 to grow by only 0.6 mb/d (millions of barrels per day) from the same quarter last year and to moderate next year."
     
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Next Article

    Oil climbs on demand hopes after big drawdown in US crude stocks

