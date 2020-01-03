#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Brent jumps nearly $3 after US air strike kills Iran, Iraq officials

Updated : January 03, 2020 09:15 AM IST

An air strike at the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Oil prices were also lifted by China's central bank saying on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($115 billion) in funds to shore up the slowing Chinese economy.
