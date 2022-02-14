Brent could push through to $100/bbl: Fat Prophets

David Lennox, Analyst at Fat Prophets believes that the oil prices – just on the demand and supply circumstances – would be pushed through to USD 100 per barrel in the next two-three months.

David Lennox, Analyst at Fat Prophets believes that the oil prices – just on the demand and supply circumstances – would be pushed through to USD 100 per barrel in the next two-three months.

“Overall we think that oil price has got some legs behind it and it will probably be pushed through to USD 100 per barrel,” he said.

He believes if there was an escalation beyond the Ukraine border then the market would certainly see the oil prices going beyond USD 100 per barrel.

According to him, China stepping in the Ukraine-Russia crisis doesn’t play any part in the actual event of the war, but it is certainly adding to the geopolitical tension.

He sees a correction in oil prices towards USD 90 per barrel region, however it has been quite sustainable rise in the oil prices over the course of this year because the demand and supply has been roughly changing at fairly expected rate. “so if the Russians pull back and watch out, we will see oil drop back to USD 90 per barrel but probably not much below that,” he said.

