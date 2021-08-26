Ban on selling digital gold not to impact revenues: Motilal Oswal Commodities

Narne said customer's holdings will not be impacted, their digital gold will continue to be there in MMTC-PAMP.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) has directed its members, including stockbrokers, to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10.

The direction came after capital markets regulator Sebi said that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), through a letter dated August 3, informed the exchange that the said activity is in contravention of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), 1957, and the members should refrain from undertaking any such activities.

Read here: NSE bans members from selling digital gold after Sebi flags concerns

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta, Kishore Narne of Motilal Oswal Commodities said digital gold was miniscule proportion compared to our overall product portfolio and will not impact revenues.

"In the investment services that we offer, digital gold is miniscule proportion compared to our overall portfolio of products available. So it will not impact us in any way as far as revenues are concerned. However customers today, if they have to invest in gold through us then the product bouquet which is available still continues, they can still buy sovereign gold bonds, gold ETFs through us and they can still trade in gold derivatives."

Narne said customer's holdings will not be impacted, their digital gold will continue to be there in MMTC-PAMP.

"MMTC-PAMP will continue to be the owner of the digital gold product. Our customer's digital gold will continue to be there in MMTC-PAMP, the only thing is that as an intermediary where we were showing the holdings etc, we will not be able to do that. MMTC is doing various arrangements to deal directly with the customers. Till now MMTC was not equipped to handle customers directly, they were dealing through partners like us but now they are setting up the process and they are trying to deal directly with the customers. So customers will not be impacted. However, if our customers want to sell and take money back or if they want to take delivery of any coins, they can still do it till next few days but after September 9 or so they can directly deal with MMTC-PAMP.

Watch video for more.