Baghjan oil well fire: Parliamentary panel says safety disregards by JEL contractor major reason behind disaster

In the report, the panel while citing its observation categorically said, “The Committee note with concern that the disaster had happened not because of any equipment failure but due to the cumulative effect of human errors.

India’s longest oil well fire which took place in the natural gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district in 2020 which took a toll of three human lives and caused enormous damage to wildlife and environment has once again found its reference in a parliamentary committee report which has said that the main reason behind the disaster is cumulative human errors.

The report titled ‘SAFETY AND SECURITY OF OIL INSTALLATIONS OF PUBLIC SECTOR OIL COMPANIES-WITH SPECIFIC REFERENCE TO BAGHJAN BLOW-OUT INCIDENT’

was tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last week by a standing committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas headed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The committee which examined the safety and security of installations of public sector oil companies also called for a comprehensive review of the safety requirements for the oil and gas industry.

In the report, the panel while citing its observation categorically said, “The Committee note with concern that the disaster had happened not because of any equipment failure but due to the cumulative effect of human errors during different stages of the workover operations at Baghjan-5. The Committee further noted that the disaster had happened due to gross disregard of safety regulations and practices and lack of effective monitoring of workover operations,”. The committee took briefings of the representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas/Oil PSUs in connection with examination of the said subject at their sittings held on 20.10.2020, 06.08.2021 & 20.07.2022.

A major Well blowout occurred on 27th May, 2020 at Baghjan oil well- 5 causing release of high-pressure natural gas creating panic to the nearby residents. The oil well which is located near Dibru Saikhowa National Park (DSNP) first developed a leakage on May 27 which continued to emit condensate with gas later caught fire.

Speaking of lapses, National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) principal bench headed by AK Goel, constituted a committee led by former Judge BP Katakey June 26, 2020 to investigate the cause and the impact of the blowout and in November same year, the Katakey committee submitted a status report which found that Baghja oil well along with 26 other oil wells in the vicinity did not have mandatory environmental clearance and it also said that said the OIL (Oil India Limited) did neither carried out the assessment or not approached the Supreme Court seeking fresh or final clearance for extraction activities in the vicinity of the DSNP.

Further, the petroleum ministry while replying in parliament on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) said that he Waiting on Cement (WOC) which is 48 Hrs as per SOP, was compromised and M/s John Energy Ltd (JEL) crew started to pull out the pipes after 12 hours only in violation of the plan, the position and strength of cement plug was not tested before nipple down of Blow out Preventer (BOP), once pullout of pipe was completed, JEL crew removed the BOP to change the wellhead without any instruction from OIL, there was lack of communication between Installation Manager of OIL India and the service provider John Energy Ltd.

“The Committee noted that in the Baghjan incident, the safety equipment was mobilised from ONGC/OIL in Assam, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, etc. Finally, as these were inadequate, foreign expertise from Singapore were roped in and the Snubbing Unit was mobilised from Canada which indicates that the country lacks requisite equipment/technology and skilled expertise in handling such incidents,” the report reads ahead.

The Committee recommended that the Petroleum Ministry should do comprehensive area survey of the North-Eastern Region and map all the oil and gas fields/installations /units etc. and also the nearest road/ rail/ airport infrastructure available for handling disaster management equipment/machineries required in case of emergency and take coordinated action in association with the Ministries concerned to strengthen the aviation/rail and road infrastructure in the region.

The panel noted that the High-Level Committee which investigated the causes of the incident had observed several lapses on the part of OIL also at the planning, execution, organisational and training and accreditation levels. The Committee also noted that though M/s JEL was the contractor, it was acting under close supervision and control of OIL. The Committee observed that fixing of responsibilities in this regard is grossly inadequate to the proportion of damages caused and lapses committed at procedural levels by the personnel of OIL.

Speaking of action to be taken against the contractor, the panel noted that the lapses and disregard of contractual obligations by the Contractor M/s JEL were major proximate reasons for the Baghjan-5 incident. The main Contractor M/s JEL was put on holiday for a period of two years.

However, the contractor went to Guwahati High Court Based. The Committee further noted that OIL imposed certain penalties on the contractor and revoked performance bank guarantees deposited against the contractor. The Committee observed that a drilling rig contract has been awarded to M/s JEL against open tender after the holiday period.

The Committee noted that the OIL has not utilised the terms of the contract whereby the contractor is liable to bear the entire cost and expenses of killing the Well or otherwise bringing the Well under control and also for indemnifying the company and treating the Contractor with leniency.

The Committee recommended OIL to take appropriate action against the Contractor under the provisions of the contract to make it liable for the expenses incurred by OIL in the entire incident. OIL had initiated disciplinary proceedings against 18 executives.

Based on the outcome of the disciplinary committee, Major penalty has been imposed on 2 Executives, 2 Executives have been issued administrative warning and rest were exonerated as no charges as per Memorandum of Article of Charges as per OIL’s “Oil India Executive Conduct and Appeal Rules'' could be established.