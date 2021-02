In the 1970s, when the US was grappling with high inflation, two brothers—Nelson and Herbert Hunt—decided to take an audacious bet that would send silver prices soaring through the roof for a while.

The Hunt brothers were convinced that high inflation would erode the value of investments linked to the strength of the dollar as a currency. Typically, investors load up on precious metals like gold and silver as a hedge when they expect the value of the dollar to depreciate.

Since gold was expensive, the Hunt brothers turned their attention to the silver market. They had recently inherited a fortune after their father, oil tycoon HL Hunt died, in 1974.

Of the two brothers, Nelson was extremely bullish on silver and expected prices to rise tenfold due to likely safe-haven buying from investors looking to protect themselves against a weak dollar.

The brothers stockpiled all the silver they could get their hands on. They bought physical silver and futures contracts using their inheritance money. Their strategy was to push up the prices by creating a shortage of silver.

Typically, futures contracts are settled in cash—the differential between the price at the start of the settlement and the price on the day of expiry. But the Hunt brothers, instead of squaring up their positions, chose to take delivery of silver.

This relentless buying started pushing silver prices higher, all the way to $50 an ounce. As their inheritance money began running out, the brothers started buying silver, using borrowed money. Because of the family’s strong credentials, they were able to borrow money at below-market rates of interest.

Carried away by their initial success, the brothers soon began approaching investors outside the US and made a strong case for investing in silver. The audience included investors from Saudi Arabia as well. The brothers were able to successfully sell their story and raise money, which again went into buying more silver.

As silver prices climbed, many traders began to short sell silver futures, confident that the high prices would not sustain. Thanks to borrowed money as well as that raised from global investors, the Hunt brothers were able to buy whatever the bear traders in silver were dumping.

As prices remained high, short-sellers had no choice to start covering their positions by buying silver at whatever prices they could get it for. This pushed silver prices higher, as it attracted other buyers looking to make quick money from the rising silver prices.

At one point, the value of the silver positions amassed by the Hunt brothers was worth 4.5 billion dollars.

People began pawning or selling their silverware and coins to cash in on the frenzy in silver prices.

Eventually, the US government had to step in. It saw the Hunt brothers action as an attempt to manipulate the nation's silver reserves. And seeing the involvement of investors from the Middle East, made the authorities madder. That is because just a few years back, the Middle East countries, led by Saudi Arabia had been instrumental in pushing up oil prices, which resulted in the US economy being hit hard by inflation.

Soon the regulators scurried to introduce rules to prevent long position contracts from being written or sold for silver futures – suspending the market fundamentals. Though, it did stop Hunts from increasing their position.

With long positions frozen and short-sellers continuing to attack, silver prices started to weaken.

And suddenly the Hunts became the hunted. As prices kept falling, the Hunt brothers were swamped with calls from brokers asking them to deposit additional funds towards margin.

The boot was on the other foot, and the Hunt brothers were paying millions of dollars in margin calls, storage fees, and interest.

However, the Hunt name still let them borrow money in the short-term – until the US Federal Reserve stepped in and directed banks to stop lending money for speculation.

With increasing pressure from the authorities, the Hunt brothers’ credit lines started drying up. Word got around that the brothers were having trouble meeting their margin calls. Emboldened by this information, bears moved in for the kill, adding to the pressure on silver pieces.

On March 27, a Thursday, which would later go down in the annals of history as ‘Silver Thursday’, the Hunt brothers missed their margin calls for the first time.

It was now evident that the Hunt brothers no longer had the power to support the prices of silver. Panic selling ensued, sending the prices crashing to $11 an ounce.

The Aftermath

The Hunt brothers suffered a massive loss, and a few banks and brokerage houses which had been backing them, went under. The government stayed away, not wanting to be seen bailing out speculators.

They finally managed to arrange a private bailout from a consortium of banks and companies. They were then dragged in front of Congress, scolded, fined, and forced into bankruptcy.

It took them over a decade to unwind their silver holdings and satisfy the creditors. Some say, even though they were left billions more destitute, they were wealthy by most standards.