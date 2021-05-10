As Gold ETFs witness outflows, consumer demand for jewellery picks up Updated : May 10, 2021 05:06:39 IST Net bullion imports, which constitute 85-90 percent of India’s gold supplies, saw a sharp surge of 262 percent in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1CY21). However, the global gold demand was down 23 percent YoY, despite a sharp jump in consumer demand. Even though gold as an investment didn't see much demand, total consumer demand includes jewelry, and bars and coins. Published : May 10, 2021 05:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply