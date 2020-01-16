Another repo market liquidity injection for gold bulls to cheer
Updated : January 16, 2020 10:12 AM IST
The Fed not only injected some fresh liquidity but also noted that it “may keep adding temporary money to markets for longer than policymakers had expected in September.”
What is important is that the liquidity shortage in the US repo market was not a one-off event, but that it has become a structural problem.
The additional cash injections from the Fed are fundamentally positive for the gold market.
